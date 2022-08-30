Overturned lorry shuts A34 between Milton and Abingdon

A section of the northbound carriageway has been closed from the A4130 at Milton

A lorry has overturned closing a stretch of a main route in Oxfordshire.

Highways England said the lorry ended up on its side on the A34 between the A4130 for Milton and the A415 for Abingdon.

The road has been closed from the Milton interchange with traffic being diverted via Wantage to the Botley Interchange.

Drivers have been urged to allow extra travelling time, re-route or delay their journey.

