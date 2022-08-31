Lorry driver killed in A34 crash between Milton and Marcham
A lorry driver died after his vehicle overturned on a major route in Oxfordshire on Tuesday.
The man in his 50s, from Kent, died at the scene of the crash on the northbound stretch of the A34 between Milton and Marcham at about 08:40 BST.
No one else was injured. The man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by trained officers.
The A34 between Milton and Marcham was closed northbound until about 21:00 and southbound until about 11:00.
Thames Valley Police has asked any witnesses to contact officers.
