Noble Foods egg factory could close putting over 100 jobs at risk
- Published
More than 100 jobs could be lost as an egg manufacturer seeks to close its Oxfordshire plant.
Noble Foods, which has a base in Standlake, near Witney, started a consultation with 128 staff over the closure of the plant this week. That will run until 10 October.
A spokesperson said the company has been "scaling back" work there because of changes in the egg industry.
They said some employees could move to other plants around the country.
It has other egg packing plants in North Scarle, Lincolnshire, in Cannock, Staffordshire, and in Kirkcaldy, Scotland.
"Our operations at Standlake packing and logistics centre have been scaling back, as the egg industry moves away from colony egg production and the agriculture industry endures widespread disruption from inflation - which is reaching every corner of our business," a Noble Foods spokesperson said.
They said the company "is having to evolve, rationalise and unfortunately make very difficult and significant changes to our structure, including the closure of the Standlake site."
"This was not a painless decision and our focus is with our colleagues. They have full assurance that the business will do everything possible to help them, including severance packages, hands-on support with new employment at other Noble Foods sites or with new employers, and providing references," the spokesperson added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.