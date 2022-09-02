England Euro 2022: Girl gets video message from her Lioness heroes
A young girl with autism who credits the England women's football team with helping her anxiety has received a personalised video from her heroes.
Mae, who is nine and from Oxford, wrote a heartfelt good luck letter to the team ahead of their triumph in the final of the European Championships.
She told the players that they had "reminded me to be strong".
In their response, Lionesses Alessia Russo and Georgia Stanway told Mae they considered her "an inspiration".
Mae has a wall packed with photographs of the players in action.
"I look at it every day," she told the BBC.
"But particularly when my anxiety's bad because they remind me to be strong, even when it's really hard."
This prompted her to write the letter, which said: "I don't think you know how much you have helped girls like me to be stronger and more brave.
"I think you are amazing - we love you Lionesses."
The letter touched the players, with striker Russo and midfielder Stanway both telling Mae how much it meant to the team.
"You are an inspiration to us, just as much as we are an inspiration to you," striker Russo said:
Stanway added: "We want to be able to inspire you so make sure you always give it 100% and we'll be backing you 100% of the way."
