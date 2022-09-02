Wallingford: Man charged with murder after woman stabbed
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was stabbed at a home.
Thames Valley Police said the woman, in her 40s, was found at the property in Blue Mountains, Wallingford, on Tuesday at about 02:00 BST.
A post-mortem examination found she died from stab wounds to the neck and chest, the force added.
Mihai Hurmuz-Irimia, 28, of Blue Mountains, is accused of murder and due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Det Ch Insp Jon Capps, from the force's major crime unit, said "The family of the victim continues to be supported by specially-trained officers.
"My thoughts and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police remain with the victim's family and friends."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.