Thame skateboarder Lilly Strachan prepares for first international event
- Published
A champion skateboarder has jetted off to Brazil to prepare for her first international competition.
Lilly Strachan, 14, is training in Rio de Janeiro for a week, before returning to the city at the end of the month for the World Championships.
The self-taught skater from Thame, practises at her hometown's skate park and won a major competition last year.
She said though the championships will be "scary", she is determined to enjoy herself on the international stage.
Lilly, who is the reigning British Vert champion, will compete at the 2022 WS Skateboarding Park World Championships next month and represent Skateboard GB at what is also a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
"It's my first international campaign so it's quite scary but I'm trying to stay calm.
"There's a lot of people I know from different countries [who will compete], like the Brazilians. I'm quite a fan of them and I'm sure they will be good. I'm excited to meet them," Lilly said.
"I definitely want to do well. I want to push myself but I always want to make sure that I'm having as much fun as possible and just staying calm because I don't want to put as much pressure on myself.
"I just want to make it a fun thing to do and make sure I'm enjoying myself at all times," she said.
Lilly said skateboarding can change people's lives for the better.
"It can be the fuel of so many talented people's lives. They could grow off it and it's such a good environment once you get to know it," she added.
"So many people are so welcoming. It can create such a good atmosphere for younger people."
