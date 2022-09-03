Burst water main closes Oxfordshire road for more than 12 hours

Road closed signGetty Images
The burst water pipe caused flooding across both lanes on Friday

A main road in Oxfordshire has been closed for more than 12 hours after a water main burst and flooded lanes.

On Friday, traffic was stopped on the A34 southbound carriageway between the A420 Botley and A423/A4183 Hinksey.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the road was "not deemed safe enough to remain open due to the levels of water".

Two teams from Thames Water were sent to the carriageway to complete emergency repairs.

A Thames Water spokesperson said all customers should now have full supply.

"We're really sorry for any impact on customers affected by the disruption to traffic, or by the low pressure which impacted a number of homes yesterday," they said.

The spokesperson added: "We'll focus on getting things back to normal as soon as we can."

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics