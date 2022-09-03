Burst water main closes Oxfordshire road for more than 12 hours
- Published
A main road in Oxfordshire has been closed for more than 12 hours after a water main burst and flooded lanes.
On Friday, traffic was stopped on the A34 southbound carriageway between the A420 Botley and A423/A4183 Hinksey.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the road was "not deemed safe enough to remain open due to the levels of water".
Two teams from Thames Water were sent to the carriageway to complete emergency repairs.
A Thames Water spokesperson said all customers should now have full supply.
"We're really sorry for any impact on customers affected by the disruption to traffic, or by the low pressure which impacted a number of homes yesterday," they said.
The spokesperson added: "We'll focus on getting things back to normal as soon as we can."
The #A34 is now CLOSED southbound between the A420 and A423 near #Oxford due to a burst water main and sink hole. There are currently delays of 15 minutes above normal journey times on the approach to the closure. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/UiPuXlefXF— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) September 2, 2022
