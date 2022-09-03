Protest held as Oxford Stadium greyhound racing returns
Animal welfare groups protested at an Oxford venue's first greyhound races in a decade.
On Friday, Oxford Stadium hosted its first race for 10 years and said the racing is "very important in this day and age".
About 3,000 people and animal rights charities opposed the sport returning to the revamped stadium.
Protestors raised concerns about the dogs' welfare and the risk of injuries and their health suffering.
Oxford Stadium closed in 2012 but last year, race venue operator Kevin Boothby secured a 10-year lease to reopen it.
Protestors from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the League Against Cruel Sports and Oxford Vegan Action stood at the entrance to the stadium.
"These dogs are forced to be here and they are bred for speed above everything else which comes at a huge cost to their life," Molly Elsdon from PETA told the BBC.
She said greyhounds can suffer from broken bones, heart attacks and heatstroke as a result of racing.
"These animals are not here for their welfare, they're here for us to get entertainment out of them, they're here for these places to make a profit," she added.
'Bred to race'
Stadium managing director Mr Boothby said the sport had nothing to hide.
"It's so important in this day and age that there is an openness," he said.
He added: "Greyhound welfare is our number one priority and we will cut no corners in ensuring every dog associated to Oxford Stadium lives an enjoyable and happy life."
Paul Illingworth, senior steward at the Greyhound Board of GB, said the organisation sees itself as a welfare regulator.
"The welfare of the greyhounds is very important to us which is why we come out and we are here for every meeting to make sure those welfare standards are being met," he said.
