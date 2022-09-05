Plans for permanent road closures outside Oxfordshire schools
Camera-controlled road closures outside some Oxfordshire schools could be made permanent.
The measures for drop-off and pick-up times could be implemented outside Windmill Primary School, Larkrise Primary School and St Ebbe's Primary School in Oxford, and outside St Nicolas Primary School in Abingdon.
It follows a trial to increase safety and encourage walking and cycling.
The final decision will be taken on Thursday.
If the plans are approved, Oxfordshire County Council will install automatic number plate recognition cameras and permanent signs displaying the closure times.
Air quality sensors will also be used.
In an official report, the council said the move would aim to "create an environment where people can walk, wheel, cycle, scoot or park and walk to school with lower air pollution and traffic congestion".
All residents on school streets will be eligible to apply for exemptions, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
