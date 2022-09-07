Oxfordshire flour mill company to close due to rising electricity prices
A family-run flour company is to cease trading after more than 100 years in business.
The Clarks Flour Mill in Wantage, Oxfordshire, will close at the end of the year. Its Wessex Mill brand has been acquired by Doves Farm Foods Ltd in Hungerford, Berkshire.
The company, which employs 32 people, said rising electricity prices meant continuing was no longer viable.
A mill has stood on the site for more than 900 years.
Managing director Paul Munsey said it had not been an easy decision but blamed energy prices which were "increasing five-fold" and the "soaring" price of wheat and materials.
He said the mill building was also in need of substantial repairs and machinery was due an upgrade, meaning they had "no choice" but to cease milling.
Mr Munsey runs the company with his daughter Emily.
A company spokeswoman thanked the "excellent staff for their hard work over a number of difficult years, particularly during the Covid pandemic".
"We would not have been able to continue milling for this long without their industry and skills," she said.
The company has started a consultation period regarding redundancies.
The Munseys said they were "glad to have been able to transfer the brand to another family flour mill who will continue the tradition of milling local grains in the North Wessex Downs".
The family has been in the milling business since 1911. It moved its base from Osney in Oxford to Wantage in 1947 after the original mill burnt down.
