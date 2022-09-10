Queen Elizabeth II's history with Oxfordshire

Across Oxfordshire flags have been lowered to half-mast and books of condolence have been opened following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen visited Oxfordshire many times during her reign - and even before as the then Princess Elizabeth.

One of her last visits came in 2013 to attend the Royal Maundy Service at Christ Church Cathedral.

She distributed Maundy money to 87 men and 87 women from Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire to mark her 87 years of age.

Here we take a look back at Her Majesty's time in the county.

The Queen's connection with Oxford dates back to before her coronation. In 1948, the then Princess Elizabeth received gifts during a traditional Masque of Hope performance at Oxford University
In 1960, Queen Elizabeth II visited Prime Minister Harold Macmillan, the chancellor of Oxford University
In 2004, the Queen met broadcaster Sir Trevor McDonald, a patron of Douglas House, a respite care home for young people with life-limiting genetic conditions
In December 2009, Queen Elizabeth II officially reopened the Ashmolean Museum following a multi-million pound redevelopment
The monarch smiles as she walks past Yeoman of the Guard after attending the Maundy service at Christ Church Cathedral in March 2013

