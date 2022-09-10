Henley Farm and Country Show continues in Queen Elizabeth II memory

Henley Show 2018Henley and District Agricultural Association
The show, pictures here in 2018, has been running for more than 100 years in Henley

An agricultural show has begun in Henley after organisers said Queen Elizabeth II was a "keen supporter".

Promoters of the Henley Farm and Country Show said they felt going ahead with the event was "the right course of action" following the monarch's death.

The show will host a mixture of country events, stalls and activities at Greenlands Farm in Hambleden.

Patron Lady Judy McAlpine said she felt "profound sadness" following the Queen's passing.

Lady Judy McApline said she felt "profound" sadness at the Queen's passing

In a statement she added: "Her wisdom, her serenity and her smiles have united the Commonwealth for 70 years and have, I believe, contributed to a degree of stability we might not have seen without her."

The show, organised by the Henley and District Agricultural Association, is traditionally held on the second Saturday of every September and has been running since 1891, when farmers first came together to support field and show day classes.

More than 12,000 people attended the show in 2018 for a day of farm displays and activities

An estimated 12,000 people attended the show in 2018 and Lady McAlpine encouraged those attending this year to share their support for the new King.

She added: "Our heartfelt sympathy goes to her [the Queen's] family, especially to her son who now needs all our support as he takes on her mantle and the crown. It may not be easy for him, but how wonderful to have a King who is truly a farmer."

