Oxford station rail work postponed to allow Queen tributes
- Published
Rail work which was set to close Oxford station has been postponed so people can travel by train to London to pay their respects to the Queen.
The station was due to be shut to passengers on Saturday and Sunday but it will now remain open, Great Western Railway (GWR) said.
Other maintenance work planned for 24 and 25 September and 1 and 2 October will still go ahead.
The work is the first phase of a £161m scheme to upgrade Oxford station.
A new entrance will be built there, along with a new platform and track to allow additional services.
Replacement bus services will run between Didcot Parkway, Oxford, Oxford Parkway, Banbury and Hanborough stations when the work resumes later this month.
Trains between Oxford and London will still call at Oxford Parkway during the work.
