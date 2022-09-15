Queen Elizabeth II remembered at Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials
- Published
A two-minute silence has been observed at the start of a major horse trials event, which has gone ahead following the death of the Queen.
The Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials will conclude on Sunday, the day before Her Majesty's funeral.
After the moment of reflection at 12:00 BST, there was a rendition of God Save the King by soprano Laura Wright.
Ian Renton, regional director of The Jockey Club, said: "You could hear a pin drop during the silence."
Blenheim Palace comes to a halt for 2 minutes silence in memory of Her Majesty, The Queen, followed by the National Anthem.— Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials (@BlenheimHorse) September 15, 2022
This will happen at 12 noon, each day of #BPIHT. pic.twitter.com/mErgdMj4Il
Riders are wearing black armbands over the four days of the event, which is set in the grounds of Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, home of the Duke of Marlborough.
Dressage, cross country and show jumping will all take place. A two-minute silence will be observed each day.
Organised by The Jockey Club for the first time in 2021, it is seen as one of the key events of the eventing calendar.
Mr Renton said during the national anthem there was a "tearfulness about it because people do feel so close to the Royal Family in all equestrian sports".
He added: "The Princess Royal competed at the highest level and Zara [Tindall] continues to do so.
"She would have been competing this week so everyone feels incredibly involved, and it's a wonderful ability [for people] to be able to come here and pay their respects in their own way."
A keen rider throughout her life, the Queen was well known for her love of horses and attended a special equestrian show at the start of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.
Flags at Blenheim Palace have been flown at half mast as a mark of respect, while the building will be closed to visitors on Monday, the day of the state funeral.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.