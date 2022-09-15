A420 crash: Fourteen hurt in Great Coxwell bus and van crash
- Published
Fourteen people were injured when a double decker bus and a van collided on a main Oxfordshire road.
The Mercedes van driver, a man in his 40s, was seriously hurt in the crash on the A420, near Great Coxwell. He is in a stable condition in hospital.
The Stagecoach bus's driver and 12 passengers suffered minor injuries in the collision, at about 10:15 BST on Wednesday.
Four of the passengers and the driver were later taken to hospital.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
