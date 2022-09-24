Bloxham blaze destroys industrial units

Industrial unit on fireOxfordshire Fire & Rescue
People in Bloxham reported smoke and explosions, Oxfordshire Fire Service said

Industrial units have been destroyed by a fire which engulfed them overnight.

More than 20 firefighters were called to the site, outside Yew Tree Farm, Bloxham, north Oxfordshire, just after 05:30 BST after people living nearby reported smoke and explosions.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (OFRS) said it received reports of smoke and explosions as dawn broke.

OFRS said it would be investigating the cause of the blaze and any CCTV would be examined.

Duty officer Tom Brandon said all of the small industrial units were "pretty much destroyed".

Crews would remain at the scene "well into the afternoon", OFRS said.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue
The blaze was extinguished but crews were remaining at the scene "well into the afternoon" the fire service said

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics