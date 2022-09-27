Didcot Town calls for earlier kick-offs to avoid floodlight costs
- Published
A football club worried about its energy bills has requested earlier kick-off times through the winter.
Didcot Town, who play in the Southern League, say their energy bill is expected to go up each month by £4,200 from £1,250 to £5,450.
The club has written an open letter to the Southern League asking to have the option to kick off earlier than 15:00.
It said not having to use the floodlights at the Loop Meadow Stadium could reduce its outgoings by 30%.
'In crisis'
In the open letter the club's chair John Bailey and its vice chair, Paul Chalk said floodlights were "widely understood to be the largest contributor to energy usage for all football teams".
They added the anticipated energy bill increase was "categorically unsustainable for a club of our size, and anticipate many of the clubs in our associate leagues are going to be similarly affected".
The letter from the club also asked what strategy was in place "to support clubs that will without doubt find themselves in crisis with this coming season?"
Clubs in Scotland are looking at moving to earlier kick-off times.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.