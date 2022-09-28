Oxford Gasworks Pipe Bridge to be refurbished
A footbridge over the River Thames which was closed over fears it could collapse is to be refurbished instead of replaced.
The Gasworks Pipe Bridge links the Isis towpath with Friars Wharf and St Ebbe's, in Oxford city centre.
A structural assessment showed it could collapse if overloaded, particularly if that was combined with high winds.
Oxford City Council said refurbishing the iron bridge would be a "shorter and less costly process".
The city and county councils agreed the closure in March last year. It is now expected to reopen next summer.
'Desperate'
Ed Turner, cabinet member for finance and asset management, said: "The city council and its partners appreciate the difficulties caused by the bridge closure and we'll ensure that the diversion routes via Folly Bridge and the Gasworks Bridge continue to be inspected and remain in a good condition with decent signage and leaf clearance.
"Bluntly, we are desperate to get this sorted as soon as possible for the communities that need the bridge."
The authority's consultant Stantec carried out an appraisal of the bridge and developed initial designs for the overhaul, which have been approved by Oxfordshire County Council.
More detailed designs are expected to be signed off by the county council in October, and a contractor assigned to the project by December.
Work will then begin in early 2023.
The bridge was originally built in the 1920s to carry a pipe for the St Ebbe's gasworks site, which was later redeveloped for housing.
The pipe was replaced with a footpath in the 1970s.
Diversion routes have been put in place for cyclists and pedestrians.
