Botley 'affordable' rental housing development under way
A community-led housing scheme has been launched to tackle a shortage of affordable rental properties.
Oxfordshire Community Land Trust has begun construction of eight flats in Botley, near Oxford.
The homes have been funded by the non-profit organisation with rental rates set at levels affordable by those on universal credit.
The trust's founder, Fran Ryan, said they would provide "permanently affordable housing".
The Crofts Court development is made up of five one-bedroom and three two-bedroom flats.
Ms Ryan said: "We talk about nurses and doctors a lot, and teachers, but actually we also need to think about the retail workers, the bus drivers, the bin lorry men, all of the people who basically keep Oxford running.
"We never think about those people - they're all on low incomes. They find it really difficult to find a place to live."
Vale of White Horse District Council currently has 2,500 people waiting on its housing register.
Maintenance worker Rob Hembrow, who has been looking for a place to rent with his partner for a year, said it was "demoralising and worrying".
"You start to think 'well am I going to be 45 and still paying off the mortgage in my landlord's second home?'" he added.
Prospective tenants will have to be on the Vale of White Horse housing register, have a local connection and be prepared to help manage the building along with other tenants.
The Crofts Court development has been secured by the trust thanks to grants and by taking out a mortgage, but local people will also be able to buy shares in the scheme from October.
Mark Child, a consultant co-ordinator for the trust, said: "It will make the development much more cost effective and what that means is that it will help the trust look for further sites and expand its reach beyond just this development."
The homes are set to be completed by summer 2023.
