John Radcliffe Hospital: New key worker accommodation
Seven new apartment buildings are being built for key workers on the site of a hospital.
The three to five-storey buildings on Ivy Lane at the John Radcliffe Hospital will house 340 people.
Older accommodation on the site is being demolished to make way for the new facilities.
Ryan Harris, western regional director of housebuilders The Hill Group, said it would be "high quality, energy efficient accommodation".
The complex will be made up of 68 apartments as well as 57 shared units, which have either four or five bedrooms with en-suites and communal areas.
It is due for completion in October 2025.
Housing association A2Dominion said the existing accommodation was "ageing and had fallen below modern standards".
It said demolishing and replacing the existing buildings was the "most effective way of providing the NHS trust with good quality and efficient accommodation in which to house their staff for many years to come".
Key worker accommodation is also being redeveloped at the nearby Churchill Hospital. The remaining residents at Ivy Lane will be moved there during the works.
That scheme will consist of 19 shared units, with 91 en-suite rooms in total.
