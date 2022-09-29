A34 near Oxford closed following diesel spill after crash

⛔️ ROAD CLOSURE



The #A34 remains closed northbound at the #A423 Hinksey Hill to #A420 at Botley, due to carriageway repairs following a collision and subsequent damage yesterday. @HighwaysEAST believe this will be in place through the AM. Diversion-https://t.co/hWpgtddQBJ pic.twitter.com/YcCTt3PThO