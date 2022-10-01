BBC Make a Difference Awards: Oxford winners honoured
Local heroes who have made a difference in their communities in Oxfordshire have been announced as winners in an awards scheme run by the BBC.
BBC Radio Oxford's Make a Difference Awards were held at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford.
Winners were picked across eight categories from great neighbours, inspirational teachers, to thoughtful volunteers and outstanding key workers.
Over 200 guests attended the event on Friday evening.
'Remarkable people'
Will Banks, executive producer at BBC Radio Oxford, said: "Throughout the pandemic and beyond, we've told the stories of so many remarkable people doing remarkable things across Oxfordshire.
"BBC Radio Oxford has always been about celebrating the strength of our community, and through these awards we can say thank you on behalf of the community to the people that give it that strength."
Make a Difference was set up at the start of the first Covid lockdown in March 2020 as a virtual notice board for those able to offer help and those needing support.
Nine million people have interacted with the scheme across all 39 local BBC radio stations.
The winners in the eight categories were:
- John Hall - Volunteer - Awarded to an individual who makes a real difference to the community by giving up their time voluntarily to help out a charity or good cause
- Headway Oxfordshire - Community Group - Awarded to a group of people who have helped to genuinely change the lives of others within the community
- Paul and Siobhan Masters - Fundraiser - Awarded to an individual or group of people who have gone the extra mile to raise funds for a charity or good cause
- Chay Davies - Carer - Awarded to someone who improves the life of an individual or group of people by caring for them on a regular basis
- Liz Taylor - Great Neighbour - Awarded to an individual or group of people who help to make the neighbourhood or local community a better place to live or work
- Lucy Miles - Key Worker - Awarded to a key worker who's gone above and beyond their call of duty to help others
- Joe Rajapaksha - Environmental Award - Awarded to an individual or group of people who help to make where we live more environmentally friendly
- Magdalena Kwiecinska - The Together Award - Awarded to an individual or group who create change by breaking down barriers and bringing together people for a common cause.
