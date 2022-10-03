Oxford's Local Plan: Views sought on city's planning priorities
People living in Oxford are being asked for their views on homes, jobs and where community facilities should be set up.
Oxford City Council's Local Plan 2040 will be used to inform all future planning applications in the city.
It includes neighbourhoods where everything residents need is inside a 15 minute walk from their home.
A consultation for people to have their say on the draft proposals opens on 3 October until 14 November.
Residents can comment on the options in person or online.
The Local Plan Preferred Options document was approved by the council's cabinet on 14 September.
The consultation has three key points:
- 15-minute neighbourhoods (where everything residents need to live well is within a 15 minute walk of home)
- Climate change (accelerating the move to net zero buildings and ensuring the city's resilience against impacts of climate change)
- Reducing inequalities (narrowing the gap in housing, health and employment inequalities across the city by creating real opportunities for everyone)
Councillor Alex Hollingsworth, cabinet member for planning and housing delivery at Oxford City Council, said: "The Local Plan is important as it shapes the city to provide the best life for its people.
"We know local people have strong views about Oxford's future and how the Local Plan will impact current and future generations.
"We want to hear the widest range of voices possible, young and old, from all parts of our city."
A local plan sets out how building including housing, and infrastructure can help benefit the area a planning authority is responsible for.
