Oxford: Delays at Heyford Hill roundabout due to burst water main
- Published
Drivers have been warned of major delays after a burst water main flooded a roundabout.
Thames Valley Police and Thames Water were called to Heyford Hill roundabout, outside Littlemore in Oxford, where paths and cycle routes were underwater.
The water company also says there is low water pressure and no water in parts of the city.
Engineers are on their way to investigate and the company has apologised for the disruption.
Oxfordshire County Council warned of major delays on all approaches to the roundabout, particularly the A423 from Kennington and the A4142 from Cowley.
Buses have been diverted and the road may have to be closed, the council said.
