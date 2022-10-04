Thousands want changes to Oxford traffic filters plan
- Published
Thousands of people have urged a council to change plans to stop most drivers from using busy routes at peak times in Oxford.
More than 3,400 people have signed a petition against new traffic filters for Marston Ferry Road and Hollow Way.
Another 1,700 people have asked the council to reconsider the plans over fears Botley Road, in the west of the city, could be overloaded with traffic.
Oxfordshire County Council's consultation ends on 13 October.
Its plans could be introduced next summer.
Michael Bhaskar, who lives in Botley, said the traffic situation there is already "intolerable".
"I feel like this plan is well-meaning - I support getting less traffic into Oxford - but it's sacrificing Botley Road and all of the residents here to achieve that goal and I think that can't be right," he said.
The council proposes the traffic filters are placed at:
- Hythe Bridge Street
- Thames Street
- St Cross Road
- St Clements
- Hollow Way
- Marston Ferry Road
It wants the filters to operate for seven days a week from 07:00 until 19:00, except those in Marston Ferry Road and Hollow Way, which would not operate on Sundays.
Any driver going through a filter who is neither exempt nor using a permit would be charged a £70 penalty.
Residents living in affected areas would get a 100-day pass per year
Buses, coaches, vans, lorries and emergency vehicles would be exempt. So too would blue badge holders and care workers.
But Eleanor Dickey, who lives on Osney Island, said: "I actually agree that West Oxford is being sacrificed by this plan but I'm still in favour of it.
"I wish it was someone else being sacrificed, let's be honest here... [but] the council has produced some decent arguments for why it should be us."
Andrew Gant, the county council's cabinet member for highway management, said: "These things are difficult and I do understand that there's an awful lot going on but it's part of a coherent overall plan to deliver a better Oxford and better Oxfordshire.
"This council has been absolutely clear about what its objective is.
"We have set ourselves targets for reducing car use in the city and everybody recognises it but starts their comments with: 'I recognise the need to reduce car use but is this the way to do it?'"
