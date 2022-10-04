Oxford fire crews delayed as motorist blocks Slade Park Fire Station
- Published
Firefighters were "heavily delayed" after a motorist parked on a station's forecourt while "making a quick delivery", a fire service has said.
Crews at Slade Park Fire Station described the driver's actions on Horspath Driftway, Oxford, as "extremely inconsiderate".
They received "very strong words of advice", the fire service said.
"Unfortunately this is not the first time and we are sure this is not the last time," it added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.