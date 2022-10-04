Oxford United's flares warning after girl hit at Charlton Athletic
- Published
A football club has reminded fans that flares are not allowed at matches after a girl was struck by one and a person was arrested on Saturday.
Oxford United said three fans have been arrested for using flares at their games in less than three months.
It said each of them faced a lengthy ban and a criminal record.
The club said pictures from CCTV, along with social media, fans' cameras and TV images, mean those responsible are "almost always" identified.
The U's said a person was arrested at its Carabao Cup tie against Crystal Palace at the Kassam Stadium on 23 August.
Another person was arrested in the stadium's away section on 17 September as Oxford hosted MK Dons.
"The flare landed next to a partially-sighted fans who became very distressed at the situation and required medical assistance," the club said.
It said another person was arrested at Charlton's The Valley ground after the girl was struck.
The girl and her family will be the club's guests at its home match against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.
"We thank fans who have tried their best to help the club eliminate this problem and we will work with all relevant parties to stamp it out, given that the club also face sanctions which range from hefty fines to reduced capacities at games," the club said.
Thames Valley Police and the Metropolitan Police have been approached to comment.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.