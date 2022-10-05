Oxford traffic: Disruption after Heyford Hill burst water main
Drivers have been warned to avoid the area around a burst water main as houses remain without water.
The pipe burst at the Heyford Hill roundabout in Oxford early on Tuesday, leaving the road under water.
The A4142 is shut between the Rose Hill and Heyford Hill roundabouts, creating delays in the city and on the A34. The A423 is also closed eastbound.
The council said the water supply disruption "is expected to continue into Thursday".
Oxford City Council has urged drivers to avoid travelling into the city and three bottled water stations are due to be set up by Thames Water.
Homes and businesses in the area have no water or low pressure.
The council has urged people to check-in on any vulnerable neighbours, particularly in the collection of water required.
Thames Water said its engineers had been working on the burst pipe overnight and were "working to boost local water supplies".
The firm said the issue was affecting the level of the reservoir supplying the area and urged people to only use "essential water today, while we complete repairs".
The firm said tankers had been used to take the water away from the dual carriageway while others pumped water into the network.
