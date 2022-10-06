Oxford water supplies to be restored after Heyford Hill pipe burst
Water supplies are set to be restored to hundreds of homes and businesses in Oxford after a water main burst.
The pipe at the Heyford Hill roundabout burst early on Tuesday, leaving the road submerged.
Thames Water said the pipe had been fixed "and our current estimate is for supplies to return by this evening".
The A4142 Eastern Bypass eastbound remains closed from Heyford Hill to Rose Hill Roundabout for water maintenance causing severe delays.
In a statement Thames Water said: "Around 1am our engineers successfully repaired the burst section of pipe, near the Heyford Hill roundabout on the Oxford Ring Road.
"We are now in the process of refilling the reservoirs. To ensure the pipe network remains stable we have to do this at a steady pace and our current estimate is for supplies to return by this evening today.
"Customers in lower areas will see their supplies restored before those in higher areas."
Oxford City Council has urged people to avoid driving into the city as the road closures mean "many roads are congested".
The authority said: "Work to make good the highway and road surfaces in the affected area is planned for Friday but traffic disruption is expected into Saturday."
The water firm said three water stations for those in the area with no water supply would be in place on Thursday from 09:00 BST.
- Tesco in Ambassador Avenue, Oxford OX4 6XJ
- Asda in London Road, Wheatley, Oxford OX33 1YZ
- Horspath Cricket Club, Oxford Road, Horspath, Oxford OX33 1RT (on foot only)
The loss of water led to the closure of many schools and nurseries on Wednesday.
Oxford City Council said deliveries of bottled water had been arranged so they could reopen - parents have been urged to check the council's school closures webpage for updates.
