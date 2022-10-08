Oxford sticker album duo No Score Draws release World Cup book
A couple whose DIY football stickers grabbed global attention have released a book to celebrate the World Cup.
Alex and Sian Pratchett began drawing players for the 2014 World Cup album because they could not justify the cost of filling it with official stickers.
Their most recent artistic adventure was drawing their own history of the World Cup from the first in 1930.
Mr Pratchett, from Oxford, claimed the main thing to have improved since the pair's first efforts are their pens.
"A couple of people have suggested we have improved but we've bought better pens - that is really all we've done," Mr Pratchett, one half of the No Score Draws team, said.
"When we started we had pens and pencils left over from GCSE art about 20 years ago, but we have invested. I've got a really good pen and that goes a long way sometimes.
"We're not artists and we're definitely not authors. A person from a book company came to us and said 'do you want to write a book, maybe a history of the World Cup?'
"They were pretty insistent and in spite of our best intentions, we've ended up writing a poorly illustrated, incomplete history of the World Cup."
Despite winning a loyal fanbase with their crude imitations of the playground collectables, Manchester United ordered them to stop "infringing the club's intellectual property rights" with their version of their crest and players in 2019.
