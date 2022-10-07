Oxford water supply problems continue after Heyford Hill pipe burst
Problems with water supplies continue across Oxford three days after a water main burst.
The pipe at the Heyford Hill roundabout split early on Tuesday, swamping the road in water.
Thames Water said the pipe was fixed at 01:00 BST on Thursday and had expected supplies to be back on overnight.
But in a statement, the water firm said due to "technical difficulties refilling the reservoirs" only half of those without water were back on.
"It has taken much longer than expected to get supplies back to normal.
"We have been able to return supplies to approximately half of our affected customers and the remainder restoring over this morning", the company said.
It added supplies for customers on higher ground may take longer. People are also being warned when their water returns it may be cloudy.
Drivers are still being urged to avoid Oxford city centre as the ongoing closure of the A4142 Eastern Bypass where the pipe burst means many roads become congested.
Oxford City Council said the water firm was "aiming to repair the highway and road surfaces in the affected area by Sunday".
The road is shut eastbound from Heyford Hill to Rose Hill roundabout.
Businesses and thousands of homes have had to collect bottled water since Tuesday.
Thames Water said "as a precaution against further unforeseen delays" two water stations would open at 09:00 BST.
- Tesco in Ambassador Avenue, Oxford, OX4 6XJ
- Asda in London Road, Wheatley, Oxford, OX33 1YZ
The utility firm also said it was working to support "households in vulnerable circumstances, schools, and farms with livestock".
However, farmers whose supplies were lost have taken to social media to vent their frustrations after struggling to source water for their livestock.
Posting on Twitter on Friday morning, D'Oyleys Farm, Stadhampton, said: "So we are now into our third day with no water and the best Thames Water can do is send me a form to apply for a standpipe licence - thanks for that."
The farm said it was having to drive to another yard to fill containers for their cattle and calves, which took about two hours.
Ben Greaves, from Castle Hill Farm in Wheatley, has about 500 cattle.
He said: "We're still without water - the last bit we had ran out yesterday afternoon so it's another 14 to 15 hours the animals have had to wait.
"...there's still no sign of anything coming through the pipes and nothing coming to us in the form of a tanker.
"I've been on to them [Thames Water] so many times. It took my wife tweeting them on Wednesday to say how urgent it was - I believe that was the only reason we received a bit of water on Thursday.
"I just can't get thought to them on the telephone - it's pretty desperate."
Oxford City Council said deliveries of bottled water had been arranged so schools and nurseries could reopen - but according to the council's school closures webpage several remained shut again on Friday.
