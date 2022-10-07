Prom outfits initiative to help students get to ball
- Published
Students struggling with the cost-of-living crisis may get to their end of year proms with the help of a new scheme to provide dresses and suits.
Madrina Oxfordshire is collecting donated prom outfits for students who cannot access or afford them.
Based on an initiative in Birmingham, clothes will be loaned out for a small, voluntary fee.
Organiser Caroline Jewel said she had received 70 outfits since launching the scheme two weeks ago.
"These students have already faced so many hurdles, it seems particularly cruel for them to be excluded from the celebrations of their achievements because they haven't got the right clothes," she said.
Ms Jewel said others who may benefit are those with sensory issues, such as autism, who may feel overwhelmed by the shopping experience, students who are unsure whether to wear a dress or a suit, as well as students "who have chaotic home lives or parents with addictions".
She added the initiative also encouraged the recycling and reuse of high-value items which otherwise may only be worn once and then be "sat in a wardrobe for years".
The former primary school teacher hopes to have a trial run at Larkmead School's Christmas ball in Abingdon, before launching in earnest next summer.
All money raised will be used for dry-cleaning outfits, buying more from charity shops and on transport.
A pop-up changing room is also on the shopping list, Ms Jewel added.
BH&O law firm in Abingdon has offered its postal address for donations and Bury Street Precinct has given organisers empty shop space to store the clothes.
"We've had a fantastic amount of vintage dresses which have become trendy again," Ms Jewel said, adding: "But what we'd like is a couple of dress shops that want to donate some end of line or sample dresses."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk