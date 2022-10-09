Oxford's North Gate Hall could be renovated back into a church
A Grade II listed church converted into a restaurant a decade ago could again be used as a chapel, if a planning application is successful.
The North Gate Hall, in St Michael's Street, Oxford, was used as a Bill's from 2012 but shut in 2020 because of the Covid pandemic and never reopened.
It was built in 1871 to designs by city architect JC Curtis and used as a United Methodist Free Church chapel.
A decision on its use will be taken in coming months by Oxford City Council.
A baptistry was added to the building in 1933.
The church's former church hall in its basement was adapted into a commercial kitchen for the most recent renovation, planning documents show.
An application has been made to remove all of the kitchen equipment in the former restaurant and restore it into a chapel once again.
