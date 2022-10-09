Oxford Eastern Bypass reopens after Heyford Hill pipe burst
A main road has been reopened after repair works following a major water main burst in Oxford.
The pipe at the Heyford Hill roundabout split early on Tuesday, flooding part of the A4142 Eastern Bypass.
Oxfordshire County Council said the road - shut eastbound from Heyford Hill to Rose Hill roundabout - had reopened.
On Saturday, Thames Water said supplies had been returned to customers. Bottled water stations providing essential supplies have remained open.
The utility company said the pipe was fixed at 01:00 BST on Thursday, but due to "technical difficulties refilling the reservoirs" only half of those without water were initially brought back on.
Engineers had to refill nine miles (15km) of pipes affected by the burst.
People were also warned when their water returned it may be cloudy.
A number of schools were forced to close following the leak and farmers also complained about losing water supplies for cattle.
Drivers were urged to avoid Oxford city centre as the ongoing closure of the A4142 Eastern Bypass led to congestion.
