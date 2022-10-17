Oxford Brookes University students' craft aims to break Channel record
- Published
A craft designed by students will be used in an attempt to break a record for crossing the English Channel.
The group of Oxford Brookes University students were given the challenge of designing and building the potentially record-breaking craft.
The team is hopeful of cutting the record of the fastest pedal-powered tandem crossing by an hour on Wednesday.
Training has been undertaken on Queenford Lakes in Wallingford.
Brian Fu, now a graduate, helped design the craft, Sea Limits. It is made out of two sea kayaks and a frame for a bicycle, in what he said was a "great team effort".
He said the design must be "robust enough" to withstand potentially "choppy sea" but also lightweight and streamlined so the pedal power is as efficient as possible.
Jonathan Shubert, a presenter on the Global Cycling Network YouTube channel, and Mark Threlfall, a former professional triathlete and silver medallist at the European Duathlon Championships, will be pedalling Sea Limits from Dover to Calais.
They will need to beat a time of six hours, 39 minutes and 28 seconds to secure the record. That was set in October 2018 from Dover to Escalles, about eight miles (13km) from Calais.
"There's quite a lot of jeopardy for the riders and clearly there's some jeopardy with [the craft] because we really haven't tested this on the open water," project manager Mike Griffiths said.
"We have put it on the lake, we've created some turbulence with boats but actually they're going past shipping containers giving two metres of wake. We don't know what that is going to look like."
