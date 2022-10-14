Banbury company fined over rubbish eyesore
A company has been fined for failing to keep a town centre walkway free of rubbish.
The owner of Malthouse Walk in Banbury, Oxfordshire, was prosecuted for failing to empty bins and keep land clear of waste in the town.
Oxford magistrates ordered Shimon Roter's company, Malthouse Banbury Ltd, to pay £10,008 in fines and costs.
The case was brought by Cherwell District Council.
Counsel for Mr Roter, director of Malthouse Banbury Ltd, pleaded guilty on his behalf to five offences.
Councillor Dan Sames, member for cleaner and greener communities, said there had been concerns about Malthouse Walk for "some time".
"We have taken enforcement action to make sure the landowner has a regular cleaning programme in place.
"His failure has cost the public purse a considerable amount of money...by securing this prosecution we not only lay down an important marker but recover the costs to the taxpayer," he added.
Long-running case
Cherwell's street cleansing service covers publicly-owned areas of Banbury town centre and empties bins on behalf of Banbury Town Council.
But private landowners are in charge of emptying bins and clearing waste on their land, and the council can step in and take action when this responsibility has not been met.
During the course of the long-running case, the council said there had been times when Cherwell had to refrain from cleaning the area to make sure that its enforcement measures were "legally sound".
The council said it was grateful for the "public's patience" during these periods.
The landowner said he had employed a new cleaning agency. The council will continue to monitor the condition of Malthouse Walk.
