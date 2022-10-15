Electric Mini production to move from Oxford to China
- Published
BMW insists Oxford will "remain at the heart of Mini production" despite it moving the manufacture of some of its electric cars to China.
The first electric Mini was built at the city's Cowley plant in 2020. All Minis will be electric by 2030.
BMW said its hatchback and small SUV electric Minis will start being built in China. Its electric Countryman model will be built in Leipzig, Germany.
A spokesperson said there will be no impact on jobs in Oxford.
BMW said it was going to produce electric cars in China as well as Oxford after it agreed a deal with Chinese manufacturer Great Wall Motor in 2018.
It said workers at Cowley will build the Mini Cooper three-door and five-door Hatch models. The Mini Convertible will also be built at Plant Oxford from 2025.
"This is one of our most important cars and a global best-seller, and further signals our commitment to the future. Plant Oxford will remain at the heart of Mini production," a BMW spokesperson said.
"Oxford plays an important role in the BMW Group's production strategy, with its high degree of flexibility, competitiveness and expertise - also in the area of electromobility. There is no impact on jobs," they added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.