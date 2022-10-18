Eynsham park and ride development begins
Work has begun to build a new £51m, 850-space park and ride with the aim of reducing congestion.
The site on the A40 eastbound in Eynsham, near Oxford, is being cleared ahead of excavation works in December.
Oxfordshire County Council said it was part of a "wider programme of work aimed at improving travel options between Witney and Oxford".
Duncan Enright, cabinet member for travel, called it an "attractive" and "sustainable" alternative to the car.
The site will be open 24 hours a day and will include cycle storage, public toilets, and electric vehicle parking bays.
The council said it would help reduce congestion on the A40 and "provide regular and reliable public transport services in and out of Oxford".
A new roundabout is also planned to create easy access from either direction on the A40.
Mr Enright said: "By significantly improving the A40 corridor, we will improve the reliability, frequency and connectivity of public transport services into and beyond Oxford from the west.
"The beginning of construction in December will be a positive step on the way to reduced congestion levels, improved air quality and better journeys for those travelling to Oxford and further afield, for both work and pleasure."
The park and ride is estimated to be complete in early 2024 and will open in late 2025.
Oxford currently has five park and rides at Oxford Parkway, Peartree, Redbridge, Seacourt, and Thornhill.
There is also a Bicester park and ride, based near Bicester Shopping Village.
