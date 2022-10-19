Woman arrested in Banbury anti-people smuggling operation

The arrested woman in BanburyNCA
The NCA said the 31-year-old woman was detained in Banbury early on Wednesday

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of helping to transport migrants in to the UK in small boats.

The 31-year-old was detained in Banbury, Oxfordshire, on Wednesday on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration. She is in custody.

Her arrest in Middleton Road was attended by National Crime Agency (NCA) director general Graeme Biggar and Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

NCA said it was undertaking "sustained action" against people smuggling.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics