Woman bailed after Banbury assisted living block death
A woman arrested on suspicion of murdering an 88-year-old man at an assisted living complex has been released on police bail.
The man was found dead at the property in School Lane, Banbury, Oxfordshire, on Monday evening.
Thames Valley Police began a murder investigation and arrested a 53-year-old woman from Northamptonshire.
The force said the woman had now been bailed until 15 November pending further inquiries.
Officers set up a forensic tent outside the building following the death and put a scene watch in place.
Detectives said they did not believe there was a wider threat to the community.
