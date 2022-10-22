Banbury murder probe: Assisted-living home victim, 88, named
A man found dead in an assisted-living complex has been identified by police as 88-year-old Barrie Davenport.
His body was found at the property in School Lane, Banbury shortly before 19:30 BST on Monday.
Thames Valley Police set up a forensic tent outside the building following the death and launched a murder investigation.
A woman aged 53 from Northamptonshire, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on police bail.
The force said following after a post-mortem examination a cause of death was "unascertained".
A spokesman said Mr Davenport's next of kin were being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.
