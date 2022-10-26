Motorcyclist in his 80s dies a month after Oxford lorry crash
A motorcyclist in his 80s has died in hospital nearly a month after he was struck by a lorry in Oxford.
The crash happened in Horspath Road, at the junction with Roman Way, shortly before 10:00 BST on 28 September.
Thames Valley Police said the rider died on Sunday and his family are being supported by specially trained officers.
The lorry's driver was arrested following the incident. He has since been released on bail.
