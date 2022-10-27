RAF Brize Norton dig unearths World War II artefacts
Archaeologists working at RAF Brize Norton have unearthed "historically important" artefacts including parts of World War Two gliders.
More than 200 items have been found during the dig.
Work to identify the aircraft parts had begun, but an important data plate of a Horsa glider, a model used by Allied and German forces, is among them.
Flt Sgt Graham Moore, who led the project, said it had so far delivered "promising results".
The most valuable of the finds have gone on display in the station's the Heritage Centre.
The dig was originally inspired by hopes of discovering buried remains of specialist German and Allied aircraft that were scrapped to the south of the airfield after a storm in 1947.
An estimated 45 specialist German aircraft were captured by the allies and brought back to RAF Brize Norton for testing and evaluation in 1945.
They were later damaged in the storm and the archaeological dig was set up to find evidence of the aircrafts' burial site.
Flt Sgt Moore said: "We've had some really good successes finding predominantly Horsa glider artefacts, including a data plate which is historically important.
"We've also found several items of personal belongings, painting a picture of life at RAF Brize Norton in the past. We've found toothbrushes, cutlery, cups, bottles, all items used by people which help build a bigger picture of the station."
The Horsa gliders were launched from RAF Brize Norton during D-Day and Operation Market Garden and 104 were disposed of on site - with parts now being found in the dig.
Several artefacts from the 1950s, when the US Air Force had control of RAF Brize Norton, were also found.
Flt Sgt Moore said he thought they were "only just scratching the surface" of what was underground.
He confirmed work to start identifying other aircraft parts found was under way and could take several months.
