Banbury murder probe: Barrie Davenport, 88, inquest opens
- Published
An inquest into the death of a man found dead at an assisted-living complex has been formally opened.
Barrie Davenport, 88, was pronounced dead at Foxhall Court in School Lane, Banbury, on 17 October.
A 53-year-old woman, from Northamptonshire, was arrested on suspicion of Mr Davenport's murder and was released on bail last week.
Oxfordshire coroner Darren Salter said Mr Davenport's cause of death was still under investigation.
He earlier opened Mr Davenport's inquest at Oxford Coroner's Court.
A full inquest is due to take place once police investigations are concluded.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.