Peter Crowley death: Police end murder investigation
The death of a man that resulted in two teenagers being arrested is no longer being investigated as a murder.
Peter Crowley, 50, was found dead at his home in Barton, Oxford, on 24 April.
Police said a girl, 16, and boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of murder have been released with no further action in relation to the murder investigation.
But the pair remain on bail relating to an alleged assault in Barton the day before Mr Crowley's death.
A post-mortem examination was initially inconclusive but subsequently found the cause of his death was mixed drug toxicity and alcoholic liver disease.
Det Insp Mike Roddy, of Thames Valley Police's Major Crime Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Crowley's family and friends and the case has now been passed to the coroner for a full inquest into the circumstances.
"I would like to pass on my thanks to all those who came forward with information, and I would pay tribute to Mr Crowley's family and friends for their patience and dignity while we sought to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death."
A man, 31, and two women, 23 and 35, all from Oxford, were previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
The 35-year-old woman was released under investigation. The other woman and man remain on bail.
