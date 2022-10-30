Village residents say plan to build more houses 'unsafe'
Residents of a village say the latest plan for more houses where they live is "unsuitable".
A planning committee at Vale of White Horse District Council heard and refused a proposal for 175 homes to be built in Sutton Courtenay, Oxfordshire.
It followed residents attending a committee meeting to share objections, with some holding placards that said "unsafe" and "no landfill homes".
The developer said there had been no technical objections to the proposal.
The application, heard on Wednesday, outlined the construction of up to 175 homes located to the east of the village.
A previous planning application for up to 200 homes on the site had already been refused by the council in August 2019.
Residents at the meeting said they had concerns regarding the proposed development's impact on road safety and also claimed there was a lack of information surrounding a gas trench and air pollution.
Other issues raised included worries over flooding and the location being adjacent to a landfill site.
Amid the complaints of a lack of information, the council rejected the proposal.
'Housing attracts opposition'
One of the 58 residents objecting to the plans said: "If this site was suitable for houses, there would be people living in it now."
Another said more information was needed amid fears of land contamination and odours.
But Jim Rawlings, from the developer, Roebuck Land & Planning Ltd, told the council "new housing always attracts opposition" and objections "tend to focus on fears around the impact of new development".
He said: "There are a package of measures which have agreed with the Vale and the county [council] to deal with those impacts."
