Oxford: Network Rail says Botley Road could be shut for 2023
Network Rail said it is "most likely" a key route for Oxford city centre will be closed to most vehicles from January to December next year.
It said while "detailed work" must still be done, Botley Road will probably be shut to all motorists other than the emergency services in 2023.
Other work as part of a £161m programme - which will see a new platform and new entrance built - started on Monday.
Network Rail said it is still talking to authorities about the upcoming work.
In an update on its website, it said: "We appreciate the need to set out our plans in detail so people can plan ahead, but we also need to take the time to meet with those who will be impacted the most, so that we can understand their requirements and how we can help."
Other work started on the Sheepwash Channel Rail Bridge, north of the station, on Monday and will continue until Friday. A path underneath it has been closed and will remain so until the work is completed.
Ground investigation work for the diversion of utilities around the Botley Road bridge area is due to start on 7 November.
That will include inspections of the junction of Mill Street with Botley Road, the junction of Becket Street and Becket Street car park.
Openreach will also work start relocating telecommunications cables in Frideswide Square from 7 November.
