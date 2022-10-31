Person in hospital after fridge leaks gas in Oxford home
- Published
One person has been taken to hospital after a faulty fridge caused a gas leak.
Firefighters were called to a house in Abingdon Road, Oxford, at about 01:00 GMT after a "chemical-type" smell made residents feel unwell and caused a burning sensation to their eyes.
They used specialist detection equipment and found the fridge had been leaking ammonia.
Three other people were treated at the scene.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.