Oxfordshire: Calls for more help for off-grid energy homes
More support is needed for homes relying on heating oil or Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), according to councillors in Oxfordshire.
The government is giving off-grid energy consumers an extra payment of £100, but there are calls to help people make the switch to renewables.
According to Oxfordshire County Council, 20,000 of its residents use LPG or oil as their main heating.
The government said it recognised people were struggling.
Uffington resident and parish council chair Mike Oldnall, who uses oil to heat his home, said the "hit of £300 every time you fill your oil tank up is going to have some impact somewhere".
Sally Povolotsky, a councillor in the rural area of Hendreds and Harwell, said: "I'm worried about the physical health of my residents who are too scared to even put their heating on because they're worried about that oil tank just draining down.
Food vouchers
"We need more accessible and better input for our rural communities including further schemes so this just doesn't happen again."
Leader Liz Leffman said local Citizens Advice Bureaus had people coming in for food vouchers because they were spending so much on LPG and oil.
The council voted to write to the government asking it to create a package for rural communities with grants for renewables or air source heat pumps, or to switch to biofuel boilers.
Government figures show 55,000 households are not connected to the gas grid in Oxfordshire.
A Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy spokesperson said: "The government recognises people are struggling with the cost of living.
"Those using heating oil and fuels other than gas to heat their homes are entitled to an additional £100 alternative fuel payment, as well as receiving £400 through the energy bills support scheme.
"This comes on top of the energy price guarantee scheme which is saving the typical household around £700 this winter."
David Bartholomew, who was one of 14 councillors who abstained, asked the council to concentrate on matters it could "influence directly... and not impact upon national policy".
