Botley West Solar Farm: Major project proposed across three sites
A planned solar farm would generate enough power for all of Oxfordshire's homes, the company proposing it said.
Photovolt Development Partners (PVDP) said it would be based across three different sites and would create power for up to 330,000 homes.
The Botley West Solar Farm would need special government classification, which PVDP could apply for in 2023.
The solar farm would be built on sites north of Woodstock, west of Kidlington and west of Botley.
The company launched its first public consultation on the proposals on Thursday, which will run until 15 December.
It said it is "committed to undertaking a transparent and rigorous consultation process" over the potential work and will hold some public events.
In a statement, the company said it "presents a rare and fantastic opportunity to bring about significant environmental gains" in the county.
"The project will be designed to boost biodiversity by enriching soil quality and introducing new habitats to provide an attractive area for a variety of wildlife," it said.
The proposed farm would generate about 840MW of power to the National Grid, according to PVDP.
The company said it is working with "supportive landowners", including the Blenheim Estate in West Oxfordshire.
Dominic Hare, the CEO of Blenheim Palace, said: "The climate emergency must be a focus for us all today. We believe this nationally significant proposal for solar, led by PVDP, will help to safeguard this area and support global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and our reliance on fossil fuels."
